Intrua Financial LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Intrua Financial LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 2.5% of Intrua Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,167,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,833,930. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.86. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.