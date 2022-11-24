Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,623 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $264.45. 1,532,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,244. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $369.21. The company has a market capitalization of $93.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,996 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

