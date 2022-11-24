Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIE) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIE – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.33 and last traded at $17.29. 21,118 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 66,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59.

