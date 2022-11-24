Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $6,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,794,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,280,000 after acquiring an additional 60,941 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $83,501,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,675,000 after purchasing an additional 207,229 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,254,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,156,000 after purchasing an additional 20,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,002,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,183,000 after purchasing an additional 213,402 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,692. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.38.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.