Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Sold by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,323,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,403,000 after purchasing an additional 48,758 shares in the last quarter.

XLG stock traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $293.94. The stock had a trading volume of 42,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,133. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $260.46 and a 12-month high of $374.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.69.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

