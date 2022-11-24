Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,407 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,333. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.61. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94.

