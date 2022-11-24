Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ: CLRB) recently:

11/21/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/15/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group to $7.00.

11/13/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $12.50 to $7.00.

11/5/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $47.00 to $12.00.

10/28/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/26/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLRB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.88. 31,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,436. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.87.

Institutional Trading of Cellectar Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 940,456 shares during the period.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.