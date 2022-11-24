iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Shares Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,788.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

IAGG opened at $49.78 on Thursday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.74.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.