iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.1% of Intrua Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,824,833 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.12.

