iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.04. 2,032,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,149,899. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $56.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.44.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.