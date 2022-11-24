iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Stock Price Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.63

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.63 and traded as low as $24.68. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF shares last traded at $24.77, with a volume of 362,401 shares.

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average is $26.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FM. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the third quarter worth $2,217,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 121,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 55,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

