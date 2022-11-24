iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) Trading Up 1.3%

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.07 and last traded at $84.07. Approximately 719 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.97.

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 65,424 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 25,988 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 219,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,257,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period.

Further Reading

