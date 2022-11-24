iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s Largest Position

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 20.9% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $94,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $229.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,850,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,277. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $310.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

