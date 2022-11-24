iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $185.19. 19,758,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,109,676. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $231.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.44.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.