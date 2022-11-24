iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $129.31 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $176.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.16.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

