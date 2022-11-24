iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $254.26. 858,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,997. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.76. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $286.83.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

