iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 4.1% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $18,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $685,157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,325,000 after buying an additional 3,865,185 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,013,000 after buying an additional 3,373,834 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,759,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after buying an additional 1,054,992 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.49. 1,421,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,214,561. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.92. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.