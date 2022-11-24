iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 366.3% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $71.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.24. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $86.09.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

