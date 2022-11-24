iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.57. 1,786,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,955,006. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.41 and its 200-day moving average is $112.35. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $130.22.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

