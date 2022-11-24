Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Isoray Price Performance

Isoray stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.18. Isoray has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32.

Get Isoray alerts:

Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 million. Isoray had a negative net margin of 91.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Isoray will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Isoray Company Profile

Isoray, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and markets isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.