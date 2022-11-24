Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $14.85 Per Share

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Jackson Financial in a report released on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the company will earn $14.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.65. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jackson Financial’s current full-year earnings is $13.82 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jackson Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $21.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $24.40 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.69. Jackson Financial has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $47.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 2.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jackson Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at $6,920,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,219,000 after purchasing an additional 111,959 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 88.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 34,186 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,449,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,230,000 after purchasing an additional 107,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 352,400.0% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Further Reading

