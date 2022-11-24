Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.60-$7.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently commented on J. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $157.00.

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $122.70 on Thursday. Jacobs Solutions has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.53.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.47%.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

