Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Unicharm Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:UNICY)

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Unicharm in a report released on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Unicharm’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unicharm’s FY2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

OTCMKTS UNICY opened at $7.40 on Thursday. Unicharm has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $9.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average of $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and baby wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

