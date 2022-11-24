Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Nordstrom, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Nordstrom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.36. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 57.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JWN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $21.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,921,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after buying an additional 1,405,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 914.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 814,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after buying an additional 914,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,178,000 after buying an additional 898,176 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 4,862.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 882,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after buying an additional 864,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

