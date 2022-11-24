Jeffrey C. Royal Purchases 2,501 Shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey C. Royal acquired 2,501 shares of Nicholas Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $16,281.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,263.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NICK opened at $6.62 on Thursday. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 28.78, a current ratio of 28.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Nicholas Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Nicholas Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 612,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,414,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,499,000 after buying an additional 8,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

