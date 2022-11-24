Jeremy Bender Sells 12,500 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,204,924 shares in the company, valued at $25,014,222.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeremy Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 16th, Jeremy Bender sold 1,513 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $32,468.98.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $250,375.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $250,625.00.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of DAWN stock opened at $21.14 on Thursday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 469.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,955 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,012,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,094,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,962,000 after purchasing an additional 53,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 212,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 97,441 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

