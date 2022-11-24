Jet Protocol (JET) One Day Volume Hits $65,666.75

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 49.3% lower against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $49.94 million and approximately $65,666.75 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.03361849 USD and is up 12.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $80,190.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

