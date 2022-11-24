John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $33.65

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.65 and traded as high as $36.51. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $36.38, with a volume of 34,171 shares.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.55.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.0% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 27,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 23.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 10.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 20.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

