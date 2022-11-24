John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $33.65

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.65 and traded as high as $36.51. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $36.38, with a volume of 34,171 shares.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.55.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%.
Institutional Trading of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (BTO)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.