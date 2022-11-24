JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Circle Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.6% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,377,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792,220 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 600.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,533,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,845 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,222,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,522 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,169,000 after buying an additional 2,628,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,845,000 after buying an additional 1,590,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,316,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,552,875. The company has a market capitalization of $400.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.