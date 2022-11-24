JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Senior (LON:SNR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Senior (LON:SNR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 155 ($1.83) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SNR. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.77) price target on shares of Senior in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 183 ($2.16) price target on shares of Senior in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Senior Stock Performance

Senior stock opened at GBX 125.47 ($1.48) on Monday. Senior has a 12-month low of GBX 111 ($1.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 153.23 ($1.81). The company has a market capitalization of £526.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,193.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 123.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 127.89.

Insider Transactions at Senior

About Senior

In related news, insider Barbara Jeremiah bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £6,250 ($7,390.33).

(Get Rating)

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

