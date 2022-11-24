Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Given New $2.35 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $2.25 to $2.35 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Jushi in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Jushi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Jushi Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JUSHF opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. Jushi has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70.

Jushi Company Profile

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

