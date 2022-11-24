JUST Price Reaches $0.0221 on Major Exchanges (JST)

JUST (JST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One JUST token can now be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges. JUST has a total market capitalization of $196.85 million and $29.60 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JUST has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002637 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.50 or 0.08533543 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.83 or 0.00482297 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000368 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,897.98 or 0.29590876 BTC.
About JUST
JUST was first traded on May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. The official website for JUST is just.network/#.
Buying and Selling JUST
