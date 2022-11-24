KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.09.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KBH shares. Raymond James downgraded KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on KB Home from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on KB Home from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on KB Home from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other KB Home news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $856,684.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,553.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

KB Home Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 33.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 155.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 88.6% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 55,117 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 7.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBH opened at $30.91 on Friday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.58.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.17. KB Home had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

