KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.09.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on KBH shares. Raymond James downgraded KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on KB Home from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on KB Home from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on KB Home from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.
In other KB Home news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $856,684.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,553.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KBH opened at $30.91 on Friday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.58.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.17. KB Home had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.01%.
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
