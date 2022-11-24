Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,613 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,729,000 after buying an additional 146,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,155,489 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $602,338,000 after purchasing an additional 56,358 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,957,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $573,711,000 after purchasing an additional 146,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Universal Health Services by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,225 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $243,990,000 after purchasing an additional 73,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Universal Health Services to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.43.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

NYSE:UHS opened at $129.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $158.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.01.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

