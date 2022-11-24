Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Cohu by 444.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cohu by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cohu during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cohu by 96.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cohu by 27.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $334,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,533.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $334,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,533.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,240,121. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,336 shares of company stock worth $781,543 in the last quarter. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COHU. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Cohu to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $35.60 on Thursday. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $39.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

