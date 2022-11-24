Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PACW shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.82 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

