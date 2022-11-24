Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Corteva by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Corteva by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Corteva by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Corteva Stock Down 0.4 %

CTVA stock opened at $65.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.85 and a 200 day moving average of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile



Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

