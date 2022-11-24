Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 2,556 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $100.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 3.01. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $89.28 and a 52-week high of $162.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.66%.

LCII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $131.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

