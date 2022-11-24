Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 262 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Autoliv from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. SEB Equities lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Autoliv from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Autoliv from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Autoliv Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $87.37 on Thursday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $108.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.14). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 60.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autoliv news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd bought 123,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.27 per share, for a total transaction of $9,690,295.62. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,182,132 shares in the company, valued at $483,875,471.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,771. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd acquired 123,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.27 per share, with a total value of $9,690,295.62. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,182,132 shares in the company, valued at $483,875,471.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.