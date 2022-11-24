Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 9,366 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,366 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 27.3% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

VLO opened at $139.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.60 and its 200 day moving average is $118.23. The stock has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.69.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.