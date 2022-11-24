Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Takes Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,171,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $156,167,000 after acquiring an additional 353,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,950,183,000 after buying an additional 324,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 691.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 355,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,943,000 after buying an additional 310,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 554,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,982,000 after buying an additional 212,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $383,969,000 after buying an additional 209,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $94.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.44 and its 200 day moving average is $97.80. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $164.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $123.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

