Keith Neumeyer Buys 125,000 Shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF) Stock

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Rating) Director Keith Neumeyer bought 125,000 shares of First Mining Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,780,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,556,062.60.
Keith Neumeyer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 9th, Keith Neumeyer acquired 110,000 shares of First Mining Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$23,100.00.
First Mining Gold Price Performance
First Mining Gold stock opened at C$0.20 on Thursday. First Mining Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.20 and a 12-month high of C$0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$160.45 million and a P/E ratio of -22.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
First Mining Gold Company Profile
First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 8 mineral assets located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties located in northwestern Ontario.
