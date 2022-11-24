Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 875,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451,623 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $30,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at approximately $289,804,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,922 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 113.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,622,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,353 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4,455.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,334,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261,145 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 155.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,440,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,051 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $38.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.82. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KDP. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

In other news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $10,634,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,253,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,470,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $10,634,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,253,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,470,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $503,455.41. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 116,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,531,098.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 822,300 shares of company stock worth $31,306,009 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

