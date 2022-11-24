Kevin C. Phelan Purchases 3,000 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Stock

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) Director Kevin C. Phelan bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $10,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,935. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1.97%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 198.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 295.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 88.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1,058.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

