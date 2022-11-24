Kevin C. Phelan Purchases 3,000 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Stock

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) Director Kevin C. Phelan bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $10,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,935. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Price Performance
Shares of ILPT stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1.97%.
About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust
ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.
