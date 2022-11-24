KeyCorp Raises Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target to $88.00

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Timken from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Timken to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Timken presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.63.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Stock Performance

NYSE:TKR opened at $74.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.72. Timken has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.58.

Timken Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.90%.

In other Timken news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $134,202.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $1,234,524.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,158,577.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $134,202.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,244 shares of company stock worth $4,853,869. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Timken

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Timken by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Timken by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Timken by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Timken by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Timken

(Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.