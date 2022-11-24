KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Position Lifted by Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. KLA comprises approximately 1.8% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in KLA by 61.4% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth $40,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $385.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,573. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The company has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $321.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.02.

KLA Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.49%.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.28.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.