Knights Group (LON:KGH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Knights Group (LON:KGH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Knights Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Knights Group stock opened at GBX 92.56 ($1.09) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 76.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.02, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of £79.43 million and a PE ratio of 2,340.00. Knights Group has a 1-year low of GBX 60.45 ($0.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 432.68 ($5.12).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David Andrew Beech purchased 1,185,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 84 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £996,209.76 ($1,177,970.63).

Knights Group Company Profile

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services, in the areas of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

