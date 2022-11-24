Korea Investment CORP Acquires 23,391 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,391 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.10% of Travelers Companies worth $39,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 12.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,274,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 359,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,861,000 after buying an additional 22,401 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 206,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,972,000 after buying an additional 32,042 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $185,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,672,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $185,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,672,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,516 shares of company stock worth $8,461,942 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $188.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.12 and its 200-day moving average is $168.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $188.46. The company has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

