Korea Investment CORP Boosts Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,456 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of Capital One Financial worth $30,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 33.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 38.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 105.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.38.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $101.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $90.27 and a 1 year high of $162.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $399,146,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,883 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

