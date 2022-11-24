Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 174.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,811 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.24% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $38,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FLT opened at $189.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.63. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $265.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.08.

In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.